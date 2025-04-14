Denim brand Levi’s opens new store in Mumbai

Spread across 5,197 sq. ft. of retail space, the new Levi’s outlet is located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, South Mumbai

Bengaluru: American denim brand Levi’s has expanded its retail footprint in Mumbai, with the launch of its latest store at Phoenix Palladium Mall, the company said in a press release on Monday. The store opening is in line with the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy with a commitment to grow across key markets.

Spread across 5,197 sq. ft., the store offers an expansive women’s section with a complete head-to-toe denim wardrobe, while the men’s section features a curated range of advanced stretch denim, relaxed fits, cargo pants, and casualwear.

“As we continue to strengthen our presence in India in line with our D2C strategy, Mumbai remains a key market for us. This space is designed to offer more than just great denim—it’s an immersive experience that blends craftsmanship, personalisation, and our signature head-to-toe styling,” said Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia at Levi Strauss & Co.

“With dedicated sections for men and women, an expanded range of contemporary fits, and the exclusive Tailor Shop, we are creating a destination that reflects the evolving expectations of today’s consumers while reinforcing Levi’s® position as a leader in denim lifestyle fashion,” he added.

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss and Co. is a clothing company known for its Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Its brand portfolio includes Levi’s, Dockers, Signature, Denizen and Beyond Yoga. Currently, its products are available in more than 120 countries through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.

The San Francisco-based retailer started its operation in India by forming a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Levi Strauss India Ltd. in 1994.