Bigbasket partners with RCB as official quick commerce partner for IPL 2025

Bengaluru: Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise and online grocery platform, has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official quick commerce partner for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, a press release said on Monday.

To kick off the association, Bigbasket has launched a hyperlocal digital campaign film featuring RCB captain Virat Kohli and his teammates. The film has struck a chord with audiences, amassing over 9.5 million organic views on Instagram.

“RCB isn’t just a team—it’s a symbol of Bengaluru’s energy, diversity, and resilience. At bigbasket, we see ourselves as a reflection of the same spirit, with our focus on speed, trust, and customer delight. This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to serving Bengaluru, both on and off the pitch,” said Hari Menon, Co-Founder & CEO, Bigbasket.

As part of the engagement, Bigbasket will have a strong digital presence across RCB’s platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, offering fans exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interactive experiences. On-ground activations such as a selfie kiosk at match venues will allow fans to take virtual selfies with their favourite players.

Founded in 2011, Bigbasket’s operations have expanded to more than 200 cities in India, recording about 8 million customer orders per month.