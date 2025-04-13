Nat Habit: Blending ancient Ayurveda with modern D2C momentum

The company emphasises ‘fresh Ayurveda’, offering products made with 100% natural, preservative-free ingredients

Nat Habit, founded in 2019 by Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal, is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand specialising in natural personal care products. The company emphasises ‘fresh Ayurveda’, offering products made with 100% natural, preservative-free ingredients. Its in-house manufacturing setup ensures daily fresh production, aligning with traditional Ayurvedic practices.

Nat Habit’s product range includes over 200 SKUs, featuring items like henna paste, face mask, shampoo & conditioner, face wash, hair oil, and accessories like Neem comb. These products are available through its own website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Meesho.

In April 2022, the company raised $4 million in a Series A round led by Fireside Ventures. This was followed by a $10.2 million Series B round in December 2023, led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from Amazon India Fund, Mirabilis Investment Trust, and Sharrp Ventures . The funds are being utilised for product development, brand building, offline expansion, and enhancing research and development capabilities.​

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Nat Habit achieved an annual revenue of Rs 80 crore. The company target was to reach of Rs 250 crore by the end of March 2025. Moreover, plans are underway to expand the product portfolio in haircare and skincare, enhance brand visibility, and explore offline retail channels to cater to a broader consumer base.​​