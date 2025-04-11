Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

magicpin fashion verticals clock 20% turnover at Rs 1,000 cr in FY25

PTI
By PTI
18
0
Source: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

New Delhi: Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin reported a 20 per cent growth in gross merchandise value in its fashion vertical to Rs 1,000 crore following the addition of over 100 brands on its platform in 2024-2025, the company said on Friday.

Following these additions, the company has expanded its fashion footprint to about 16,000 stores comprising more than 250 brands.

“magicpin has been able to generate a Rs 1,000 crore revenue for over 250 fashion brands on its platform in fiscal year 2025. It is about 20 per cent YoY GMV growth for our fashion segement,” magicpin CXO, Enterprise Brands, Naman Mawandia, said in a statement.

He said the company in the last 12 months added 6,000 fashion stores across 100 brands, taking the number to 16,000 — comprising 250 fashion brands — live on the platform across 20 cities in the country.

The company said major brands, including Puma, US Polo, Van Heusen, Pepe Jeans, Wrogn, Titan World, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Being Human, Jack & Jones, ONLY, Max Fashion, Bata, Levi’s, Blackberry, etc, have joined the platform in the last two years.

Latest News
Food & GroceryMannu Mathew -

Aphrodisiac brand Chocolate X eyes Rs 100 cr by FY27; Q-commerce entry & offline expansion

Although Chocolate X has so far focused entirely on digital channels, it is now exploring offline distribution in a...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.