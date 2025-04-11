Aphrodisiac brand Chocolate X eyes Rs 100 cr by FY27; Q-commerce entry & offline expansion

Although Chocolate X has so far focused entirely on digital channels, it is now exploring offline distribution in a phased manner.

New Delhi: Intimacy-focused aphrodisiac D2C brand Chocolate X is aiming to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue by the financial year (FY) 2027, driven by category expansion, a strong direct-to-consumer play, and a foray into quick commerce and offline retail, the company’s Co-Founder & COO Karthik Pittala told IndiaRetailing.

Founded by Pittala and his longtime associate Rafi Shaik, CEO, Chocolate X, the brand seeks to mainstream intimacy wellness in India through modern formats like aphrodisiac-infused chocolates blended with Ayurvedic ingredients.

“We ended FY24 at Rs 4.5 crore in net revenue, and we’re targeting Rs 40–53 crore in FY26. With expanding product lines and marketing investments, we plan to hit RS 100 crore by FY27,” said Pittala.

Quick commerce to boost reach

The brand sees a significant opportunity in impulse-driven consumption via instant delivery services. “Quick commerce is a natural fit for us. People don’t always plan for purchases like this. The moment of intent is immediate,” Pittala said. Chocolate X is already in talks with platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart to activate this channel in the coming months.

Currently, 85% of the brand’s revenue comes from its own D2C website, with Amazon contributing the remaining 15%. While most new D2C brands begin with marketplaces, Chocolate X has taken a reverse route—gaining early traction through its website. “Investors often find our numbers too good to be true, but everything is validated,” Pittala added.

Going forward, the brand plans to balance the mix and expects quick commerce and marketplaces to eventually contribute up to 50% of overall sales.

Pharmacies and select stores are on offline radar.

Although Chocolate X has so far focused entirely on digital channels, it is now exploring offline distribution in a phased manner. “Pharmacies and curated retail spaces are logical next steps, but we’re still evaluating fit and perception,” Pittala said. The team is also considering partnerships with doctors, sexologists, and health professionals for credible product placement.

Offline rollout is expected post FY25, once marketplace operations and logistics are streamlined.

Building an intimacy-first brand in a cautious market

Chocolate X was born out of Pittala’s market observations. “Eighty-five percent of our past customers were women,” he shared.

Instead of selling a standalone product, the company launched with the Bliss Box—a curated kit with candles, massage oils, and blindfolds. “We positioned it as an enhancer, not a solution to a problem. That helped drive acceptance,” Pittala said.

Brand ambassador Sunny Leone has also played a key role in driving visibility and trust. “We’ve consistently seen a 4–5x return on ad spends (ROAS). Sunny helped normalise the conversation, especially for a sensitive category,” Pittala said.

Ayurvedic ingredients in a modern format

Chocolate X’s core offering is a chocolate infused with Ayurvedic ingredients like Shilajit and Ashwagandha, known for their adaptogenic and vitality-boosting properties. The product was developed in partnership with nutraceutical experts and a scientist in Chandigarh.

“We’re blending age-old knowledge with modern convenience. It’s about delivering wellness in an enjoyable, familiar format,” said Pittala.

While the chocolates are positioned as aphrodisiacs, the ingredients have broader health benefits, including improved energy, reduced stress, and better hormonal balance. “Over two to three months, people report feeling more active and less fatigued. It’s not a gimmick—it’s grounded in science and tradition,” Pittala explained.

Trials and clinical studies

To validate efficacy, the company has conducted cohort-based trials in Bengaluru and Mumbai and submitted products for long-term clinical studies. Results are expected in six months. The brand is already certified by AYUSH and FSSAI and is pursuing FDA approval for export readiness.

“We’ve tested the product across different audiences by positioning it as a pre-workout chocolate to avoid bias. Around 10–15% reported a noticeable energy lift,” Pittala said.

Market demand beyond metros

Despite operating in a taboo category, Chocolate X has seen considerable demand from tier 2 and smaller towns, accounting for about 40% of current orders. “We underestimated the demand from these regions. To scale there, we’ll work with regional influencers, doctors, and sexologists to tailor messaging,” he said.

The company believes a localised, culturally sensitive strategy will help break entry barriers and build long-term trust.

Performance, funding and future roadmap

Since launching in December 2023, the brand has maintained a steady 15% repeat purchase rate for the Bliss Box. To increase frequency, it has launched a standalone chocolate product and is now developing six to seven new flavours based on customer feedback.

The company remains bootstrapped but is actively raising its first round of external funding. “We’ve got soft commitments and expect to close a round soon. We’re prioritising strategic investors who align with our long-term vision,” Pittala noted.

With an eye on global opportunities, Chocolate X is in talks to enter Indonesia and GCC markets. “Indonesia’s wellness market is expanding fast. In GCC, the challenge is more operational—temperature stability and additional licensing. But demand is strong,” Pittala said.

High marketing spend as a category builder

Chocolate X currently spends 60–70% of its revenue on marketing via Meta and performance marketing, and the rest on influencer collaborations and branding. “Yes, it’s a heavy burn, but we’re creating a category. That kind of investment is needed upfront,” Pittala said.

He expects the spending to gradually taper as brand recall and organic demand grow.

Founder’s mindset

Coming from an investment banking background, Pittala admits it was a bold shift. Talking about sexual wellness is still a challenge in India. But I had support from my wife and family. That made all the difference,” he said.

His advice for entrepreneurs: “Don’t hesitate to address taboo topics. If your intent is genuine and you build awareness first, people will come around. Education must lead to productivity.”.