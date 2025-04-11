Register Now
Amazon onboards BRISKPE as PSP; platform to help to Indian sellers scale globally

With this launch, BRISKPE moves beyond just powering payouts to building a full-stack ecosystem that helps sellers scale like global brands

New Delhi: Amazon has recognised BRISKPE as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) and authorised it to provide cross-border payments on its marketplace.

BRISKPE, backed by global investment firm Prosus, has rolled out the ‘Launchpad’, a new initiative aimed at transforming how Indian sellers expand globally, the payment service provider said in a statement on Friday.

With this launch, BRISKPE moves beyond just powering payouts to building a full-stack ecosystem that helps sellers scale like global brands, it said.

“The PSP approval from Amazon affirms the strength of our payment infrastructure…we’re building a support system that gives Indian MSMEs the tools, partnerships, and confidence to succeed globally,” Sanjay Tripathy, Co-founder and CEO of BRISKPE, said.

The ‘Launchpad’ offers Indian Amazon sellers a complete suite of enablers: global shipping partners, tax consultants, marketplace experts, account managers, and compliance advisors — all curated and integrated into one seamless platform, it said.

Sellers also benefit from BRISKPE’s payment stack of instant virtual accounts in local currencies, live forex rates with zero hidden markups, real-time payment tracking, and compliance documents like E-FIRA and E-BRCs, it added.

