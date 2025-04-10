Neesh Perfumes targets Rs 300 cr by FY30, eyes offline expansion in key cities

Neesh is also expanding its presence in multi-brand outlets (MBOs) such as Shoppers Stop and is testing B2B models

New Delhi: Homegrown luxury fragrance brand Neesh Perfumes is aiming to scale its operations to reach Rs 200 to 300 crore in revenue by FY2030, driven by international expansion, product innovation, and broader channel diversification, a company top executive told IndiaRetailing.

Founded by Rishi Verma, Neesh currently operates in the premium fragrance segment and plans to deepen its presence across domestic and global markets. The company is also preparing to launch 2–3 standalone retail stores in Delhi and Bengaluru this year to strengthen its offline visibility and consumer experience.

“We want to position Neesh as a globally respected luxury fragrance brand out of India. FY30 is about long-term scale, entering new geographies, and building deeper brand equity,” said Verma. “Our goal isn’t just revenue growth—it’s about building a legacy brand that competes with the best in the world while proudly rooted in India.”

Expanding into physical retail

While Neesh has operated primarily as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand through its website, it is now targeting a 70:30 online-to-offline channel mix. The brand’s D2C sales account for around 70% of current revenue, with a growing share expected from offline stores and B2B channels.

To accelerate this shift, Neesh has identified locations in high streets and malls in Delhi and Bengaluru and is in the process of recruiting a national retail lead to oversee the rollout.

“We’ve shortlisted multiple spaces and plan to open 2–3 standalone stores this year,” Verma said. “These will be exclusive Neesh outlets, not multi-brand counters, aimed at providing a tactile and immersive brand experience.”

Neesh is also expanding its presence in multi-brand outlets (MBOs) such as Shoppers Stop and is testing B2B models, including customised perfume offerings for five-star hotels, where 10ml bottles are placed as welcome gifts in guest rooms.

Omnichannel and product accessibility

The company’s broader omnichannel strategy includes its e-commerce platform, marketplaces such as Nykaa and Myntra, and partnerships with quick-commerce platforms like Zepto. Neesh is also working on curated gift sets for these newer commerce formats.

Despite its digital-first approach, Verma believes the offline presence is essential in the fragrance category due to its reliance on sensory experiences.

“For a product like perfume, offline helps in trials and customer engagement. We are looking to grow both online and offline in tandem,” he said.

Neesh’s premium 100ml perfumes are priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000, competing with global players such as Chanel, Dior, and YSL. To broaden accessibility, the company also offers smaller SKUs, including 2ml, 15ml, and 50ml packs, enabling first-time users to try products at lower price points.

Verma said this packaging strategy addresses both affordability and trial-based discovery. “Compromising on price would mean compromising on quality, and that’s not a trade-off we’re willing to make.”

Scaling through international markets

Neesh is currently present in seven countries: the UK, the US, Canada, the UAE, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. The brand primarily operates in these geographies through distribution partnerships, with some direct-to-consumer sales via local websites.

“Each country can give us Rs 10–Rs 15 crore in revenue with the right scale. We are already live in five countries and are now looking to expand deeper in those markets,” Verma noted.

To support this expansion, the company is in discussions with VC funds, but Verma clarified that the brand is looking for strategic partnerships rather than just capital.

“We’ve spoken to several funds but are looking for a partner who brings more than money—someone aligned with our long-term vision. This market is not easy to penetrate, and we want to do it the right way.”

Entry into the mass-affordable segment under consideration

While Neesh is firmly positioned in the premium space, the company is considering an affordable fragrance line that could significantly increase its reach and revenue base.

“We’re actively exploring the launch of a more accessible product line—maybe this year, maybe next. The plans are in motion,” Verma said. “If we do enter that space, our FY30 revenue target of Rs 200–Rs 300 crore could easily scale up to Rs 1,000 crore.”

He added that the affordable range could be launched under a separate brand while retaining the premium positioning of Neesh’s flagship line.

Marketing, UGC, and Customer Acquisition

Neesh currently spends around 20% of its total revenue on marketing, with a mix of performance campaigns, user-generated content (UGC), and influencer partnerships.

“UGC is performing decently for us, especially through Meta platforms. But with rising content saturation, creative differentiation is key,” Verma explained.

He noted that influencer marketing has seen reduced traction industry-wide, prompting the brand to focus on niche creators, especially those with strong expertise in perfumes, for review-driven campaigns.

Verma said the current focus remains on customer acquisition. “Retention will follow when the product quality is high and communication is honest. Right now, we’re scaling awareness and discovery.”

India’s premiumisation trend

According to Verma, the premium fragrance market in India is expanding steadily, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities, where consumer aspirations and purchasing power are rising.

“People are more open to buying Indian premium products than they were five years ago. If the product speaks for itself, pricing is not a barrier.”

The brand also offers customisation on request, including gift wrapping and engraving, though it does not yet have dynamic personalisation features on its site.