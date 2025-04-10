Kopi Kenangan enters India through its brand Kenangan Coffee

The company is planning to launch over 10 outlets in the country by the end of 2025

Bengaluru: Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing grab-and-go coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has officially launched its first store of Kenangan Coffee in India at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

This entry introduces the brand’s signature Indonesian coffee experience to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing café markets. Its India menu featuring over 35 beverages and more than 20 food items, is crafted with local ingredients from both Indonesia and India.

“India’s vast young population and growing appreciation for diverse coffee experiences make it an ideal market for Kenangan Coffee. We are committed to delivering high-quality coffee that resonates with local preferences, creating memorable moments for every customer,” said Edward Tirtanata, Co-founder & Group CEO of Kenangan Brands.

Founded in 2017, Kopi Kenangan has expanded to over 1,000 outlets across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The company aims to strengthen its international presence with a focused expansion in markets like India, planning to expand to over 10 outlets by the end of 2025. This will be supported by more than 120 employees at company’s coffee chain, office and sourcing partners.

“Our mission is to blend Indonesian craftsmanship with local flavors, offering a unique coffee experience that contributes to India’s vibrant coffee culture. We look forward to building a strong community of coffee enthusiasts across the country,” said Sanjay Mohta, Vice President & General Manager, Kenangan Coffee India.

The brand is backed by various marque investors like Peak XV, Sequoia Capital, Serena Ventures by Serena Wiliams, B Capital by Eduardo Saverin (Co-Founder of Meta), and more.

Recently, Kenangan Coffee has appointed Dheeraj Maini as its Head of Business Development for the Indian market.