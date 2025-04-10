ASUS partners with Swiggy Instamart to deliver accessories in minutes

The brand will bring its products across cities such as Pune, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Ahmedabad

Bengaluru: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has partnered with quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart to deliver its accessories, including keyboards, mice, and chargers, in under 10 minutes, a press release said.

“We understand that in today’s fast-paced world, waiting days for essential tech accessories is no longer an option,” said Arnold SU, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India. “By partnering with Swiggy Instamart and leveraging its vast network across India’s towns and cities, we are streamlining demand and delivery, ensuring ASUS users get high-quality accessories instantly.”

In January this year, ASUS has also partnered with Zepto to offer ultra-fast delivery of its accessories lineup in major cities, including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

ASUS entered the Indian electronics market in early 2011. Since launching the Asus e-shop in 2021, the brand has built a network covering over 400 districts in India and aiming to expand their presence in 600 districts in the coming years years.

Furthermore, there are approximately 1,500 kiosks in tier III and tier IV cities, while operating 5,000 dealer shops across India. ASUS products are also readily available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart alongside exclusive brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.