Binge without the bulge: 4 trends driving the guilt-free food boom in India

The healthy food movement was fueled by two years of pandemic-driven introspection, a rising focus on personal wellness, and an alarming increase in lifestyle diseases…

Bengaluru: This is the era of conscious consumption where buyers care deeply about where ingredients come from, how processed a product is, whether the packaging is sustainable, if it’s been made ethically—the list is endless.

Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see kids under the age of 10 inspecting the back of a chips packet for additives, something that would have seemed unimaginable just a decade ago! We are, after all, living in the age of guilt-free indulgence — a movement fueled by two years of pandemic-driven introspection, a rising focus on personal wellness, and an alarming increase in lifestyle diseases.

Indian households are expected to double their expenditures on health-focused foods and beverages over the next five years, according to a study by Avendus Capital. The Indian healthy food market is experiencing immense growth, with retail sales of naturally healthy foods reaching over $13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $30 billion by 2026.

This has created fertile ground for brands that offer curious oxymorons like low-carb cookies, sugar-free ice creams, meatless meat, omelets without eggs and protein-packed sweets. Numerous new brands have emerged in the sector, while major FMCG players like Marico, Nestlé, ITC, and others have introduced dedicated healthy food product lines.

The sector is only going to boom, driven by hustle culture, social media–fueled FOMO (fear of missing out), jobs that involve prolonged sitting, erratic sleep schedules, growing fitness consciousness, and a generation that wants to indulge without compromising on health.

Here’s a look at the trends that are expected to drive the sector’s growth even further…

Convenience-driven snacking

Post-gym protein snack bars and quick energy bites for missed lunches have become an inevitable part of carry-on bags. You will find them right next to fancy chocolate bars in modern retail, general trade, and convenience stores. They are easy to carry, small in quantity, packed with nutrients, and offer a quick fix for hunger.

“‘Snackification’ of meals refers to the growing trend of people replacing traditional, structured meals with smaller, snack-sized portions throughout the day. While busy lifestyles call for quick and healthy snacks – protein bars, energy balls, and ready-to-eat meals are gaining traction,” said Salloni Ghodawat, CEO, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd., the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

Brands like To Be Honest, Super You, Twiddles, Yoga Bar, MuscleBlaze, and Nutraj are putting these products in the spotlight.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that are both healthy and enjoyable,” said Nikunj Biyani, Co Founder of SuperYou. “Whether it’s biscuits, chips, or chocolate, we see a broader trend of ‘proteinification’ shaping the future of snacking. Our focus is on building a diverse range of products that seamlessly fit into daily diets without compromising on indulgence.”

SuperYou, co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Biyani claims to provide optimal daily protein intake through its bio-fermented yeast protein technology. Since launching just four months ago, the brand has already sold over 20–25 lakh units, with more than 1.2 lakh customers having tried its products.

2. Spike in demand for plant-based proteins

With consumers placing greater importance on sustainability and well-being, India’s plant protein industry—valued at $78.6 million in 2023–is witnessing a surge fuelled by the rising emphasis on nutrition, ecological responsibility, and compassion for animals.

Beyond Meat, GoodDot, Imagine Meats, Blue Tribe Foods, and Wakao Foods are some of the pioneering plant-based food brands in India.

Udaipur-based GoodDot makes plant-based alternatives for mutton, chicken, fish, eggs, and various other types of meat. The brand claims to serve over one lakh meals per day through its diverse product lines and sales channels, all of which are 100% vegan.

“We enjoyed meat for its taste, but no one wants to harm animals. We concluded that if science and technology could bridge that gap, many animals could be spared from a cruel fate,” said Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder, GoodDot. In its first year itself, GoodDot experienced nearly 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth, particularly in meat-heavy regions such as South and East India.

Blue Tribe Foods is another brand offering localised plant-based options like seekh kebabs and ready-to-eat, maida-free soya chaaps in Tandoori and Afghani flavours.

“Consumers today are more conscious of how their diet impacts health,” said Sandeep Singh, Co-founder, Blue Tribe Foods. “With rising awareness around lifestyle diseases and environmental concerns, especially among the youth, plant-based and sustainable food choices are gaining strong traction.”

3. Back to traditional snacks with a healthy spin

Even though consumers eschewed traditional snacks for a while due to excess oil, high maida content, and lack of nutritional value, there’s now a renewed interest in these snacks with brands offering healthy versions.

Maida is being replaced with whole grains like millets, oats, and quinoa; sugar is replaced with jaggery, or dates; fried snacks like samosa, pakora and medu vada are now baked, roasted, or air-fried without compromising on crunch.

Also, Traditional superfoods such as ragi, amaranth, makhana, moringa, or jackfruit are being reintroduced in modern formats—like ragi chips or jackfruit jerky. Brands like Well Be Foods, Snackible, TagZ Foods, and The Whole Truth are leading the way in this area.

“Consumers are looking for clean-label snacks, products that are free of harmful chemicals and ingredients, without compromising on taste,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder & Director, Wellbe Foods, the D2C snacking arm of Nimida Group. “We see a strong demand for regional snacks, made with healthier ingredients. Ingredient transparency will be non-negotiable, and brands that openly communicate what goes into their food and what doesn’t will win consumer trust.”

The brand is now projecting a threefold growth over the next two years. Currently available in over 9,000 stores, it aims to expand its footprint to more than 38,000 outlets across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

4. Increased reliance on Q-commerce

Consumers in top-tier cities can no longer imagine their daily lives without quick commerce, which began with groceries and snacks—and now even includes items like gold and iPhones on various platforms. India’s quick commerce market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 and $9.94 billion by 2029, according to Statista.

For many brands, entering the quick commerce space has become a non-negotiable step in their business strategy, almost immediately after launching

Twiddles, a guilt-free snacks brand co-founded by Yuvraj Singh just four months ago, is planning to enter the quick commerce space even before launching offline.

“We recently ran a pilot with Blinkit in Delhi NCR to gain insights into how e-commerce functions, and the response was fantastic. Now, we’re preparing for a full-scale rollout on Blinkit, and also planning to expand to platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and others,” said Rishi Dewan, Co-Founder of Twiddles.