Footwear brand Yoho eyes Rs 1,000 cr by FY30, 2,000 MBOs by 2025

New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer footwear brand Yoho is aiming to reach Rs 1,000 crore in revenue by financial year (FY) 2030, banking on product innovation, offline expansion, international entry, and its recent push into quick commerce to drive growth.

Founded in 2021 by Ahmad Hushsham and Prateek Singhal, the brand focuses on offering mass-premium footwear combining comfort, functionality, and affordability.

In an interview with IndiaRetailing, the co-founders detailed their expansion strategy, including setting up a manufacturing unit, entering new categories, and strengthening omnichannel capabilities.

Rs 1,000 crore revenue by FY2030

Co-founder and CEO Ahmad Hushsham said Yoho has witnessed consistent growth since inception, with the brand now planning to scale operations significantly over the next five years.

“Since Yoho’s inception, we’ve seen incredible growth and steady progress. Starting as a footwear brand focused on providing premium comfort at accessible prices, and bringing true functionality and innovation in our footwear. We’ve consistently grown our customer base and expanded our product range over the period,” said Hushsham.

Co-founder Prateek Singhal added, “On a yearly basis, we have seen a growth of around 4x since our inception. Our revenue has grown by approximately 12x annually since our first year.”

For FY 2025, Yoho is launching new styles and expanding into kids and sports footwear. The brand expects to grow from 100 to 300 stock keeping units (SKUs). Based on current traction, it has projected to reach Rs 1,000 crore in topline by FY 2030.

“With the kind of growth and positive feedback we have received, we see us hitting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by 2030. Our goal in the next five years is to capture 10% of the market and make the customers experience the comfort of Yoho,” said Singhal.

2,000 offline touchpoints by 2025

Yoho is currently present in 500 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and plans to expand to 2,000 stores across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities by 2025. It also plans to launch Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and kiosks to deepen its offline presence and improve the in-store experience.

“We are eyeing accelerated growth in 2025. This includes boosting our offline presence across India by targeting partnerships with around 2,000 Multi-Brand Outlets. We are also planning the launch of Exclusive Brand Outlets and kiosks, with one kiosk being launched in Delhi-NCR and one EBO in Barnala,” said Hushsham.

The company’s current sales split is 90% online and 10% offline. However, this is expected to shift as offline expands.

Yoho’s omnichannel strategy currently includes 65% sales from online marketplaces like Amazon and Myntra, 25% from its own website, and 10% from offline. The team is also investing in community-focused offline activations and local art projects to enhance brand awareness.

Global expansion in sight

International expansion is part of Yoho’s mid-term growth plan, with the company actively exploring markets in the Middle East, United States, and Africa. The founders plan to localise product features based on regional needs and consumer preferences.

“We plan to expand internationally and are looking at markets in the Middle East, US, and Africa. Our goal is to adapt our approach to each region’s specific needs and preferences,” said Singhal.

“In the Middle East, we’ll focus on using breathable materials in our shoes, perfect for the warmer climate, and include stylish designs that fit local fashion trends. In Africa, we’ll focus on keeping our products affordable by partnering with key distributors to maintain competitive prices without sacrificing quality. In the US, we’ll highlight the comfort and affordability of our shoes, showing how we offer great value for money,” he added.

Yoho plans to enter international markets through a mix of distributor partnerships and direct-to-consumer models.

Entry into quick commerce

In a bid to improve delivery speeds and better serve urban customers, Yoho has entered into partnerships with Blinkit and Zepto, offering 30–45-minute footwear deliveries in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The brand claims a 400% increase in orders within a month of onboarding quick commerce platforms.

“Since urban customers love fast service and instant gratification, we’re also working with quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto to offer 30–45-minute deliveries. This has helped us see a 400% increase in orders in just about a month,” said Hushsham.

Upcoming manufacturing and technology investments

The founders said Yoho is planning to set up its own manufacturing unit by early FY2026, with a starting capacity of 30,000 sneakers per month. The facility will also support in-house R&D, sole manufacturing, and sneaker assembly.

Yoho currently uses Increff to streamline inventory and warehousing operations and is working on deploying AI-powered sizing and recommendation tools to reduce return rates and improve fit accuracy.

“With the help of image recognition technology we would enable the customer to know the right size for him or her. Hence showing them the best fitting product. This would help the customer in making an informed decision as well as reduce returns,” said Singhal.

Marketing strategy

Yoho allocates 15–20% of its revenue towards marketing, with a focus on digital-first initiatives, influencer partnerships, and offline community events.

“We organize offline community engagement campaigns like Scene Hai, which include pop-up performances, open mic nights, and collaborative art projects to highlight and support emerging talent and art, something we all at Yoho believe in,” said Singhal.

“We actively engage with our audience and listen to their feedback, ensuring that our footwear genuinely meets their expectations,” added Hushsham.

“Our focus right now is to reach more and more people and let them experience the comfort of Yoho. While competing against legacy brands is tough, we leverage our agility as a young brand, being able to pivot quickly in terms of design, trends, and customer feedback,” said Hushsham.

Significant product lines launched to address market gaps include sneakers designed for women and big-size footwear options.