Menswear brand The Bear House opens 1st EBO in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: Contemporary men’s apparel and accessories brand The Bear House has launched its second exclusive offline store in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, after debuting its first store in Bengaluru.

The store is the brand’s first high street-cum mall retail outlet. Strategically located in the mall with direct access from the outside, the 1200 sq. ft. store features its signature bear cave design, mirroring the layout of its Bengaluru store.

The store will house a curated selection of The Bear House’s premium smart-casual offerings, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, denims, and accessories.

“Hyderabad has been one of The Bear House’s top-performing markets in online sales, making this offline expansion a natural progression for the brand. We can’t wait for the people of the city to touch, feel, and experience the brand and our latest collection, featuring our signature shirts, stylish linen and denim pieces designed for men who are always on the move and seek both comfort and style,” said Harsh Somaiya, Co-Founder of The Bear House.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is offering a flat 25% discount for all walk-in customers for the first month.

The Bear House was founded in 2017 catering to discerning Indian consumers who seek effortless transitions between professional and social settings.

Having already established an offline presence in Delhi (Broadway), Bengaluru, and Hyderabad this year, the brand aims to expand into other tier I, tier II cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. It expects to surpass Rs 140 crore in net revenue this year, with over 40% YoY growth.

In addition to its presence on Myntra, the brand is also available on Flipkart, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, and Amazon. It is further expanding its reach through collaborations with hyperlocal quick-commerce platforms like Zepto.