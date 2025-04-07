Amul brand’s total revenue may touch Rs 1 lakh cr by FY26; GCMMF’s share likely at Rs 75k cr

The turnover from direct marketing of Amul products by 18 member unions will be around Rs 25,000 crore this fiscal, taking the total revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore

New Delhi: India’s leading dairy brand Amul’s revenue is expected to rise more than 10 per cent to about Rs 1 lakh crore this fiscal due to rising consumer demand for milk and its products.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) sells dairy products under the ‘Amul’ brand.

Besides, its 18 district cooperative milk producer’s unions sell on their own in local district markets.

In an interview with PTI, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said the total revenue of the Amul brand is likely to touch Rs 1 lakh crore in 2025-26 fiscal against around Rs 90,000 crore in the previous year.

“At GCMMF, we are targeting a 14 per cent growth this fiscal to Rs 75,000 crore,” Mehta said, anticipating demand growth.

The turnover from direct marketing of Amul products by 18 member unions will be around Rs 25,000 crore this fiscal, taking the total revenue to Rs 1 lakh crore.

During the last 2024-25 fiscal, Mehta said the GCMMF recorded an 11 per cent rise in its revenue to Rs 65,911 crore, mainly driven by an increase in volumes across all categories.

The GCMMF turnover stood at around 59,250 crore in 2023-24.

“GCMMF clocked double-digit growth across all product categories,” he said.

The total un-duplicated revenue of the Amul brand increased to around Rs 90,000 crore last fiscal from about Rs 80,000 crore in 2023-24, he added.

GCMMF is the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, having 36 lakh farmers across 18,600 villages of Gujarat, and its 18 member unions procure 350 lakh litres of milk per day.

These 18 member unions sell Amul products in their local district markets on its own and do not route it through the GCMMF.

About GCMMF, Mehta said there was decent growth in the last two quarters of the 2024-25 financial year.

“The rise in GCMMF’s turnover was largely driven by volume growth. We did not increase prices much,” Mehta said.

Only in June last year, he said, the milk prices were raised because of a rise in input costs.

In January this year, the GCMMF reduced the prices of one-litre packs by Rs 1 per litre across India to encourage consumers to buy larger packs.

Mehta said the GCMMF would continue to expand capacity to meet rising demand.

It also ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in the world in terms of milk processing, as per the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN).

Besides the domestic market, GCMMF is exporting dairy products to about 50 countries.

Last year, GCMMF entered the US market with the launch of four variants of fresh milk to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population.