Yuvraj Singh’s guilt free snacks brand Twiddles eyes global entry, Rs 1,000 cr by FY30

Twiddles is gearing up to expand its product portfolio, enter into offline retail, and foray into the MENA region within the next six months

Bengaluru: Health-centric snacking brand Twiddles commenced its journey just over four months ago and has already secured a formidable foothold in India’s premium snacks market which is currently valued at approximately $5 billion.

The Gurugram-based company was established in November 2024, co-founded by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in collaboration with Alfinity Studios, a venture studio focused on celebrity collaborations. With just two variants of products, Twiddles has quickly carved out a niche, attracting over 20,000 customers.

The digital-first company is now strategising channel expansion, strengthening its presence across both online and offline retail landscapes while also setting its sights on international markets within the next six months.

In an exclusive conversation with IndiaRetailing, Rishi Dewan and Kumar Gaurav—Co-Founders of Twiddles and Alfinity Studios—delve into the brand’s strategic roadmap, its synergy with Yuvraj Singh, product diversification, revenue goals, long-term visions and more.

Edited excerpts…

What inspired you to start a guilt-free snacking brand?

India is evolving rapidly, and today’s consumers are more informed than ever. The food industry, in particular, is witnessing a major transformation, with both companies and customers actively discussing concepts like low sugar and high protein.

There’s an abundance of information available on what’s healthy and what’s not, making the awareness gap almost nonexistent. This shift has already gained momentum—it’s a wave that’s well underway. Our opportunity lies in stepping into this space with something unique that sets us apart. This is just the beginning of a much larger trend, and it’s only going to grow significantly in the future.

How much initial capital was invested to launch the company?

We used about half a million rupees, which we raised through our seed funding, to start the company.

How does your partnership with Singh align with the brand?

Singh has been an athlete his entire life, where physical fitness and health are absolutely crucial to staying at the top of the game. He deeply understands this space, not just as a competitor but also through his personal journey—going from peak performance to facing serious health challenges and then making a comeback. A key factor in his recovery was nutrition, which aligns perfectly with our brand’s philosophy. This connection makes him an ideal co-founder and brand ambassador, as he truly understands the impact of proper nutrition on overall well-being.

Our journey with him so far has been incredible, and he is one of the few cricketers in the industry who genuinely recognises the role of the right food in leading a balanced and holistic life.

What is the total number of stock-keeping units (SKUs) as of now?

We have two key variants with seven SKUs. One is spread with 50% chocolate and 50% nuts, designed as a healthier alternative for mothers looking to replace less nutritious options for their children. The second variant is bites with 70% nuts, catering to a more mature audience with refined taste preferences.

An interesting fact is that we are the world’s first brand to introduce a walnut-based spread, which is our Walnut Brownie Spread.

Looking ahead, our assortment will continue to cater to a diverse customer base, not just by age but as a lifestyle-driven brand, targeting health-conscious consumers across different demographics.

How do you plan to expand your product range?

We are constantly engaging with our customers, and conducting extensive on-ground activations. In just four months, we have connected with over 1 lakh customers through various activations across Delhi NCR, gaining a deep understanding of their preferences.

Rather than pushing products into the market, we prioritise a customer-first approach, ensuring that we create snacks people truly want. Our research shows that today’s younger consumers seek a balance between great taste and high nutritional value. Additionally, they crave variety—they don’t want to stick to traditional, monotonous options but instead look for new convenient snacking choices.

Recognising these trends, we are expanding into multiple categories. Protein-rich foods are in high demand, as India faces protein deficiency—over 70-80% of the population lacks sufficient protein intake due to a carb-heavy diet. Identifying this gap, we are developing an assortment of indulgent yet everyday healthy snacks.

Currently, we offer chocolate spreads, but we are now entering the nut butter category, where we aim to introduce new recipes not yet available in the market. We are also expanding our healthy dessert range by launching protein-rich bites that are low in calories. Another key area we are targeting is the savory segment, which resonates strongly with Indian consumers. We plan to introduce a protein-dense, low-calorie, and convenient on-the-go snack that aligns with this preference.

Are you considering any co-branded collaborations, given that it is a growing trend?

Yes. We are working on a beverage line in collaboration with a leading coffee chain which will be going live soon. While we can’t disclose details yet, we are launching three product categories through this partnership.

What sales channels are you utilising to distribute products?

So far, we have kept our channel expansion limited, focusing first on understanding product-market fit. We wanted to assess customer feedback, identifying both the strengths and areas for improvement in our product. As a result, we opted for a controlled launch, selling only on Amazon and our own website.

We also conducted a small test run with Blinkit in Delhi NCR to better understand how e-commerce operates. Moving forward, we are gearing up for a full-scale launch with Blinkit, along with expanding to Swiggy Instamart and other e-commerce channels.

We are also exploring offline expansion, but in the initial phase, we want to keep it exclusive. Our strategy is to partner with select retail channels, specifically focusing on major regional chains and we plan to begin with the top four to five metro cities in about three months.

Where do you manufacture the products?

Currently, our manufacturing is outsourced, with one of our plants located in Haryana. As we expand our product assortment, we will likely explore partnerships with more manufacturers.

What is the current size of your consumer base?

Within just three months, we have gained over 20,000 customers, achieving an 8% website conversion rate—well above the D2C FMCG industry average—and a 13% repeat purchase rate.

From which market are you witnessing the highest demand?

We are seeing strong numbers from the West and South with Mumbai and Hyderabad performing exceptionally well and Bengaluru also showing great traction outpacing the rest of the North in terms of demand. However, since we are only three months into the system, it’s still early to draw definitive conclusions. Overall, we have observed that around 80% of our traction comes from metro cities.

How is the brand performing financially?

We are aiming to reach Rs 2 crore for the next quarter, with a target of Rs 125 crore for the fiscal year (FU) 2026. When we started, the vision was to build this into a Rs 1,000 crore brand, and while we haven’t officially set that milestone, 2030 could be a strong benchmark for achieving it.

Top three priorities of the brand in 2025?

We are focusing on expansion both horizontally and vertically. This means we are not only looking to enter new channels but also deepening our presence in the ones we are already in, especially in B2C, which has been a strong performer for us.

While retail is on our roadmap, our immediate priority is gaining complete control over how different geographies respond to our product. Once we achieve this, we plan to broaden our assortment, introducing six to ten new SKUs over the next three to six months.

International expansion is also a key focus, with plans to enter the MENA region within the next six months. We are already in early discussions with leading distributors in the region and anticipate launching there very soon.