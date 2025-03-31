Tagz Foods: Revolutionising snacking in India

Looking forward, the company aims to expand its product portfolio and deepen its presence in general trade

Tagz Foods, launched in 2020 by co-founders Sagar Bhalotia and Anish Basu Roy, has quickly established itself as a pioneering brand in the Indian snacking industry. Unlike conventional snack brands, Tagz Foods has focused on innovation, introducing unique products that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

One of the key differentiators of Tagz Foods is its innovative product line, with its popped potato chips emerging as the highest-selling item. The brand takes pride in being the first in India to introduce popped potato chips, a healthier alternative to traditional fried or baked chips. Beyond this, it has also developed a variety of unconventional snack options, such as hemp center-filled cookies and corn bhujia, further strengthening its position as a disruptor in the market.

The company is funded by prominent investors, including 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Dexter Angels, and Agility Ventures, who have supported its journey toward redefining healthy and flavorful snacking options.

Looking forward, the company aims to expand its product portfolio with a wider range of innovative offerings in mainstream snacking categories, ensuring consumers have access to healthier yet indulgent options. Additionally, the brand is focused on deepening its presence in general trade, with strategic penetration into select geographies to strengthen its distribution network and reach a broader consumer base.

To achieve its business objectives, Tagz Foods leverages the expertise of key business enablers like Bizeebuy for managing inventories, FieldAssist to enhance field sales team productivity and Shopify for brand’s decision-making framework