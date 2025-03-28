TechnoSport launches first flagship store in Bengaluru

The store is located at HSR Layout, offering an enhanced shopping experience across 1,650 sq. ft. of retail space spread over two floors

Bengaluru: Performance-driven activewear brand TechnoSport has launched its first flagship store in Bengaluru.

The store is located at HSR Layout, offering an enhanced shopping experience across 1,650 sq. ft. of retail space spread over two floors.

“The launch of our HSR Flagship store is a pivotal moment in our strategic expansion, allowing us to bring the TechnoSport experience directly to our Bangalore customers,” said Sunil Jhunjhunwala, Co-founder & Managing Director of TechnoSport. “The modular design of this store allows us to replicate this experience quickly, a critical advantage as we accelerate our expansion plans. ”

The product mix features TechnoSport’s top-selling articles, alongside an expanded range of the Cotflex collection. Customers can explore activewear designed for all seasons, particularly the warmer months, with breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that ensure optimal performance.

“A store presence in key locations such as HSR layout significantly amplifies our brand resonance. Being in a competitive high-street location allows us to remain agile, refine our store models, and confidently scale into new markets. We’re confident this store will become a hub for fitness enthusiasts in Bangalore to discover the latest in activewear technology and design,” said Puspen Maity, CEO of TechnoSport.