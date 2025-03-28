Popees Baby Care opens 86th store in Thiruvananthapuram

Located at Karamana, the store offers a comprehensive range of baby clothing and essential products

Bengaluru: Homegrown baby care and apparel brand Popees Baby Care has expanded its retail footprint in South India with the launch of its 84th store in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, a press release said.

The new outlet is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan to cater to the growing demand for high-quality baby care products in the region.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Kerala again with the launch of our 86th store in Thiruvananthapuram. As the demand for premium baby care products continues to rise, we remain dedicated to offering a trusted, high-quality shopping experience to families. This milestone brings us closer to our vision of becoming one of the largest national brands in the baby care industry,” said Shaju Thomas, Chairman & MD of Popees Group

Popees’ product portfolio includes an extensive collection of baby clothing catering to infants up to six-year-olds, along with a variety of essential baby care items such as baby oil, soap, wipes, fabric wash, body wash, shampoo, lotions, and towels.

The expansion aligns with Popees’ broader vision of growing its presence across India. With plans to open 42 more stores by FY26, the company is set to reach a total of 118 locations, targeting key markets in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and metro cities nationwide.