Jubilant Foods aims 3,000 Domino’s stores in next 3 yrs; 250 Popeyes outlets

New Delhi: Leading QSR chain operator Jubilant Foods is looking to expand its pizza chain Domino’s presence to 3,000 stores and around 250 outlets of US-based Fried Chicken brand Popeyes over the next three years, its CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said on Thursday.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group company is focusing on smaller tier III towns and entering into new markets for Domino’s.

For Popeyes, it will focus on metro and tier II cities.

“We will be growing in both brands. I think, our focus and priority is Popeyes. We believe Popeyes will grow faster than the other brands,” Khetarpal told PTI.

Currently, Jubilant Foods Ltd (JFL) operates around 2,100 Domino’s outlets, the second largest network of the US-based multinational pizza restaurant chain globally.

For Popeyes, Khetarpal said JFL is currently operating around 60 stores and will keep on adding up to 50 stores every year and have nearly 200 to 250 stores over the three years.

“We go tier I, tier II for sure like we already are present in Coimbatore, Salem, Mysore, and Bangalore. We already have the distribution capability on the back of Domino’s. So, tier I and II are our focus,” he said.

Besides JFL also has franchise rights to Dunkin’ and Hong’s Kitchen! and operates around 30 stores of both brands each.

For Domino’s, JFL has franchise rights for markets like Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. JFL operates over 3,000 Domino’s stores globally, including the Indian market.

When asked about the growth pattern, Khetarpal said that now, 70 per cent of orders for Domino’s are for home delivery, which is mostly through its online app, portal or online food aggregators, and the rest are dine-in.

“We want to grow both businesses. So, that is what year-on-year, both businesses should grow, free delivery, obviously, when we launched a year ago, was a big tailwind,” he said, adding that “we have also taken to improve our in-store experience”.

On the possible impact of the current food inflation, which has dented consumer sentiments, especially among the urban middle class, he said JFL has not compromised either on price or quantity in the last nine quarters. Moreover, it has retained its popular price points.

“We provide great value. And after doing free delivery and launching new products with lots of cheese, we believe urban consumers or rural consumers, both are really coming back to Domino’s, so we are not seeing any slowdown,” he said.

Domino’s has 1.2 crore monthly active users and 3 crore loyal members.

Over the spending per order, he said this is “little upwards of Rs 400 and the frequency is three in a year”.

JFL on Thursday announced the launch of Elate, India’s first Android-based POS (Point of Sale) and order-taking system, designed specifically for the food service industry.