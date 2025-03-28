Decthlon revenue crosses Rs 4,000-cr mark in FY24, posts profit of Rs 197 cr

The company’s total income was at Rs 4,066.40 crore in FY24 — the highest for Decathlon Sports in India in the last five years

New Delhi: Leading sporting goods retailer Decathlon generated over Rs 4,000 crore revenue in India and became profitable in FY24 posting gains of Rs 197.19 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.

Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd has reported its revenue from operations at Rs 4,008.26 crore, up 2.24 per cent for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024.

It had reported a loss of Rs 18.61 crore in FY23 and its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,920.31 crore on a standalone basis, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s total income was at Rs 4,066.40 crore in FY24 — the highest for Decathlon Sports in India in the last five years — reaching nearly half a billion USD from sales.

Its operating revenue in FY22 was at Rs 2,897.77 crore, Rs 2,049.28 crore in FY21, and Rs 2,208.39 crore in FY20.

Decathlon Sports India is a subsidiary of leading French sporting goods retailer Decathlon SE. It mainly engaged in the trading of sports goods, sports apparel, sports equipment, sports accessories, and other sports goods.

In FY24, Decathlon’s spending on advertising promotions was up 33 per cent to Rs 87.49 crore.

Decathlon Sports India’s sales at stores in FY24 were at Rs 3,430.67 crore, while its B2B sales were at Rs 117.68 crore.

However, its sales from e-commerce channels declined 2.2 per cent to Rs 437.07 crore as against Rs 446.75 crore in FY23.

The company entered India by starting production in 1999 and retail operations in 2009. According to earlier media reports, the company has so far invested 100 million euros and has plans to invest another 100 million euros in the next five years.

Last year, Decathlon had said India is a “big priority” market and expects it to be among its top five global markets within five years.