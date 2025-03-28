Decathlon appoints Javier Lopez as new CEO

Javier López, who has been with Decathlon for 26 years, has held key roles in digital, logistics, and retail

New Delhi: Decathlon, the global multi-specialist sports brand, has appointed Javier López as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Barbara Martin Coppola who led the company since March 2022. The decision was made by Decathlon’s Board of Directors as part of a strategic shift under the leadership of Julien Leclercq, the newly appointed Chairman, the company said in a release on Friday.

Barbara Martin Coppola’s tenure saw significant progress in Decathlon’s evolution as a multi-specialist sports brand. During her leadership, the company achieved a 13% reduction in CO2 emissions since 2021, driven by the development of circular models, adoption of decarbonised materials, and investment in cleaner energy. E-commerce has also grown to account for 20% of the Group’s revenue.

Decathlon enhanced its brand identity and customer experience across stores and digital platforms, while strengthening collaborations with international athletes and sports events, including designing the official outfit for 45,000 volunteers at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Despite challenging market conditions, Decathlon has maintained high employee satisfaction, with 91% of teammates expressing pride in working for the company.

“I would like to thank Barbara for the impactful work she has carried out over the past three years. Today, Decathlon is increasingly recognised worldwide for its products, commitments, and positive impact. As Decathlon enters a new phase of growth, I am confident in Javier’s ability to unite the team, drive our ambitions, and identify new opportunities for sustainable growth while preserving our inclusive culture,” said Julien Leclercq, Chairman of Decathlon.

“Over the past three years, we have repositioned the Decathlon brand, redefined the customer experience across retail and e-commerce, and established partnerships with global reach. I am proud of our progress and have full confidence in Javier to lead Decathlon towards an even more ambitious future,” said Barbara Martin Coppola.

Javier López, who has been with Decathlon for 26 years, has held key roles in digital, logistics, and retail. He previously led Decathlon Germany from 2012 to 2015 and served as CEO of Decathlon Spain from 2015 to 2022. Under his leadership, Decathlon achieved significant growth in Spain before he became Global Chief Value Chain Officer in 2022.

“I am honoured by the confidence shown by Julien and the Board of Directors. Working alongside Barbara over the past three years has been a great experience. As a Decathlonian for 26 years, I am proud of the work we have done to make sport accessible to more people around the world. With determination, enthusiasm, and humility, we will accelerate our growth and continue to uphold our human and environmental commitments,” said López.

