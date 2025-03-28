8 Indian celebrity-owned F&B brands serving up success

From gourmet restaurants to artisanal beverage lines, these celebrity-driven brands have taken the industry by storm

Bengaluru: The food and beverage (F&B) scene in India is at its peak, with brands experimenting with experiential dining, health-conscious snacks, and premium cuisines. When a celebrity steps into the game, the appeal—and the value—skyrockets.

Following fashion and beauty, F&B has become the next big frontier for both Indian and global celebrities. In recent years, several celebrity-backed brands have taken off in India, even making waves internationally. It’s a win-win—while the operational heavy lifting is handled by the co-owner, the star power draws in consumers.

Here are eight celebrity-backed F&B brands that have already captured the hearts of consumers…

One8 Commune by Virat Kohli

One8 Commune is a resto-bar chain co-founded by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, alongside partners Vartik Tihara, Anshul Goel, and Ankit Tayal. The brand name combines ‘One8’ derived from Kohli’s jersey number 18, and ‘Commune’, reflecting a vision of community and shared experiences.

Following the launch of its first outlet in Aerocity, New Delhi, in November 2017, the brand expanded to several Indian cities, including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Currently, the fine-dining chain has over eight outlets across India and is set to expand into new locations, including Chennai, Indore, Jaipur, Mohali, Ludhiana, and Goa. It is also gearing up for its international debut with an outlet in Dubai.

The company closed the fiscal year (FY) 2024 with a revenue of Rs 100 crore and is targeting a revenue of Rs 200 crore by the end of the current fiscal year, as per media reports.

2. SuperYou by Ranveer Singh

Super You is a protein snack brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani (nephew of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani), who is also the co-founder of Think9 Consumer, a firm that builds digital-native brands.

Super You was launched in November 2024, introducing protein wafer bars in four flavours—chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese—each offering 10g of protein and no added sugar.

So far, the brand has sold over 20–25 lakh snack bars, with more than 1.2 lakh customers having tasted its products.

Financially, Super You aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 500 crore within the next five to seven years while maintaining a strong EBITDA of 15–20%, Biyani said in a previous interaction. The company is also preparing for its global debut with first shipment to Hong Kong soon and later to Nepal and UAE.

3. Bastian by Shilpa Shetty

Bastian is a high-end restaurant chain co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra, Founder and CEO of Bastian Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., which operates the QSR brand.

Bastian was initially founded in 2016 as a seafood-focused fine dining restaurant in Mumbai. Seeing the success of the brand, Shetty acquired a majority stake in the business and played a crucial role in its expansion since 2019.

Over time, it has evolved from a seafood-centric brand to a diverse culinary destination, offering a fusion of contemporary Asian and progressive Indian cuisines.

The brand has strategically expanded its footprint across major cities, launching Bastian Garden City in Bengaluru (2023) and Bastian Empire in Pune (2024). Additionally, in Mumbai, it introduced Bastian At The Top, an upscale rooftop dining experience featuring a swimming pool and panoramic 360-degree city views, in 2023.

4. Twiddles by Yuvraj Singh

Twiddles is a guilt-free snacking brand, co-created by Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, entrepreneur Kumar Gaurav and Alfinity Studios, a venture studio focused on celebrity collaborations.

Launched in November 2024, the brand offers 50% nut-based spreads and bites with no palm oil, and reduced sugar, focusing on balancing indulgence with health. Its products are available through e-commerce and quick commerce platforms like Amazon and Blinkit as well as modern and premium retail channels across India.

Twiddles has attracted over 20,000 customers and it boasts a 8% website conversion rate—well above the FMCG D2C industry average—and a 13% repeat purchase rate. The brand is now on track to cross Rs 2 crore in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in the upcoming quarter and is aiming to achieve Rs 125 annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the coming fiscal year.

5. D’Yavol Vodka by Aryan Khan

D’Yavol is a premium beverage brand launched by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The brand made its debut in 2022, marking Khan’s entry into entrepreneurship.

D’Yavol started as a luxury fashion and lifestyle label but quickly expanded into premium alcoholic beverages, beginning with D’Yavol Vodka, followed by D’Yavol Single Estate Whiskey. The venture was initiated under the company SLAB Ventures, which focuses on high-end consumer goods.

Unlike traditional celebrity endorsements, this venture sees Aryan Khan taking an active role in building the business, with the support of Shah Rukh Khan, appearing in promotional campaigns. Its products are currently available in markets like India, Australia, and the UAE, with plans to expand into the UK and USA.

6. Dragonfly Experience by Badshah

Dragonfly Experience by Badshah is a high-end restaurant, bar and lounge co-founded by Indian rapper Badshah and restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, MD and CEO of First Fiddle Restaurants, an F&B company that operates over 15 brands and 30 restaurants pan India.

Following its debut in Delhi, at Worldmark 1, Aerocity in 2019, Dragonfly Experience expanded its presence to Mumbai at Vile Parle East, Andheri, a few years ago.

The brand is known for its ambiance, luxurious interiors, and a menu that blends Asian and European cuisines. The locations feature live music, big-screen match screenings, and an upscale dining experience.

7. Loca Loka by Rana Daggubati and Anirudh Ravichander

Loca Loka is an alcoholic beverage brand co-founded by actor Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamud.

Specialising in tequila, the brand made its official debut in the US market in June 2024, launching across Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey. As part of its Southeast Asian expansion, it has also established a presence in Singapore.

The company is currently planning to launch in India, Dubai, the Philippines, Indonesia, the UK, and more US cities by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Loca Loka secured $12.5 million in funding from a Singapore-based family office, which will fuel its R&D and international expansion efforts.

8. Neuma by Karan Johar

Neuma is a contemporary European model restaurant co-founded by the Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Bunty Sajdeh (CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Dharma Cornerstone Agency) and hospitality company True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd.

Launched in May 2022, the restaurant is situated in a restored colonial-era bungalow on Mandlik Road in Colaba, Mumbai, which previously housed the Indigo restaurant. The outlet is known for its diverse menu curated by Michelin-star chef Suvir Saran.

Although no official plans for expansion have been announced, the restaurant’s success suggests that Johar may explore further opportunities in the hospitality industry in the future.