Why Marsallime is the go-to Indian brand for clean skincare

The sustainbale beauty retailer is now aiming to expand its product categories while achieving growth in sales and social media reach

Marsallime is a sustainable and innovative D2C beauty brand launched in 2022 by Niharika Talwar. Based in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the brand is bootstrapped and emphasises clean, eco-conscious skincare and body care products.

The name ‘Marsallime’ is a fusion of ‘marsala’ (a deep red wine colour symbolising passion) and ‘lime’ (representing happiness and energy). The brand is dedicated to creating sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and paraben-free products that are also vegan and cruelty-free. Each product is centered around a key Indian ingredient and follows a sustainable lifecycle—from primary and secondary packaging to even leftover product disposal. The packaging is designed to be environmentally friendly, incorporating materials like glass and cork.

The brand’s signature product is the Shower Pudding, a body wash available in multiple fragrances. Other popular products include the Pink Playa Powder (a face wash and scrub) and the Wisp of Vetiver Healing Toner Mist​

In the financial year 2024, Marsallime achieved total sales of Rs 10 lakh a significant milestone for a self-funded brand. The retailer is now aiming to expand its product categories from 3 to 7 this year while achieving growth in sales and social media reach, particularly on Instagram.

The brand operates on Shopify, relies on Delhivery for logistics, and uses Razorpay for payments, with a strong digital presence driven by Meta Ads Manager and Instagram marketing​. Its appeal lies in its fun, relatable, and aspirational positioning, making high-quality skincare accessible, especially for customers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India.