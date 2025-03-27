Snacking brand Twiddles targets Rs 125 cr ARR

Twiddles has attracted over 20,000 unique customers and achieving a 8% website conversion rate, significantly above the FMCG D2C industry average

New Delhi: Snacking brand Twiddles is now on track to cross Rs 2 crore in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) in the upcoming quarter. and is projecting an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 125 crore in the upcoming financial year, the company said in a release on Thursday.

“Balance is at the core of everything I do, whether on or off the field. Twiddles embodies this philosophy by blending indulgence with health. After all, no one eats perfectly every day, and it’s okay to indulge—Twiddles just makes it possible to do so mindfully,” said Yuvraj Singh, Co-founder of Twiddles.

Twiddles has attracted over 20,000 unique customers and achieving a 8% website conversion rate, significantly above the FMCG D2C industry average. With a 13% repeat purchase rate, the brand is resonating with health-conscious consumers.

Among its bestsellers, the Almond Crumble Chocolate Spread has already sold over 10,000 jars, while more than 50,000 energy bites have been purchased across platforms. Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with 94% of reviews on Amazon and the brand’s website reflecting high satisfaction.

Within its first month, Twiddles generated over 30 million social media impressions and made a strong impact at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), engaging with over 500,000 visitors. The brand’s partnerships with leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms have expanded its availability across metro cities, ensuring wider accessibility.

Rishi Dewan, Co-founder of Alfinity Studios, emphasized the brand’s growth potential:

“Our early momentum is a testament to the vast opportunity in India’s premium snacking segment. With Yuvraj Singh as a co-founder, we are blending credibility, innovation, and deep consumer insights to create a brand that resonates with modern snackers.”

Twiddles provides high-protein, nutrient-rich snacks and spreads made with premium ingredients like almonds, cashews, roasted seeds, and natural sweeteners. Free from palm oil and artificial additives, Twiddles combines taste, nutrition, and mindful choices for the modern consumer.