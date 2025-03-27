Pret A Manger unveils first global full-service dine-in store in India

Located in Pune at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, the 989 sq. ft. outlet offers guests the brand’s first-ever global sit-down dining experience

Bengaluru: UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger has launched its first-ever full-service dine-in store globally in India, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Located in Pune at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, the 989 sq. ft. outlet offers guests the brand’s first-ever global sit-down dining experience.

“India has reimagined Pret in a way we have never seen before,” said Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger. “The country’s rich tradition of dining together has inspired us to introduce our first-ever full-service concept—one that brings people together over fresh, high-quality food, served at their table. We are committed to bringing our signature Pret experience to more customers, blending global flavours with local tastes in a way that feels both familiar and new.”

The menu includes chicken super club sandwich, four berry chia bowl, pret pickle sandwich, chicken sausage & egg croissant sandwich, and fajita cottage cheese hot wrap—all made fresh, without preservatives or additives.

Founded in London in 1986, Pret A Manger operates nearly 700 locations worldwide, including in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, and India. It has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a retail division of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

In April, Reliance opened its first Pret A Manger cafe at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. The 2,567 sq. ft. outlet recreated the brand’s iconic London shops.

Today, the cafe chain operates stores across cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna among others.