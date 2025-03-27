Pizza Wings raises $2.8 million in funding, eyes 100 outlets by the end of 2025

The funds will accelerate its expansion, with 70-80% of its growth focused on tier 2 and 3 cities while maintaining a 20-30% presence in metro markets

Bengaluru: Haryana-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Pizza Wings secured fresh funding of $2.8 million in a follow-up round from marquee investors, including Gruhas— the investment arm of Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar, and other strategic investors.

The current funding follows their previous investment in the company’s $4 million seed round in 2024. The additional funds will fuel the brand’s expansion plans across Northern and North-Eastern India and lay the foundation for long-term growth.

“As a QSR brand, we are committed to using fresh ingredients including daily-prepared dough and zero preservatives that have resonated with our customers”, said Aditya Dhanda, CEO of Pizza Wings. “This funding will accelerate our vision of becoming India’s premier food-tech brand while staying true to our core values of quality and customization.”

Pizza Wings was founded in 2014 by Dhanda and co-founded by Rajpal Sangwan, and Vikas Nain.

With the latest infusion of capital, Pizza Wings is set to accelerate its expansion, with 70-80% of its growth focused on tier 2 and tier 3 cities while maintaining a 20-30% presence in metro markets.

The company aims to add 50 new stores, scaling its footprint to 100 outlets by the end of 2025, further strengthening its presence in emerging urban centers. To support its rapid growth, it is also reinforcing its corporate structure with strategic hires across finance, logistics and marketing.

“Pizza Wings has built an impressive business model with a technology-first approach, evidenced by 80% of its deliveries being managed through its proprietary platform,” said Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder of Udaan. “This approach positions them as more than just a food brand—it establishes them as a fast emerging food-tech leader.”

With further plans to expand to 400 outlets nationwide by 2027 and the potential for an IPO in the future, the brand is laying the framework for a robust industry leadership.