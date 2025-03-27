Register Now
Menswear brand Snitch hits 50-store milestone

The new Snitch outlet is located at HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Men’s fast-fashion brand Snitch has reached the milestone of 50 stores with the launch of its latest outlet in Bengaluru, at HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, a press release said on Thursday.

“This journey has been incredible, and reaching our 50th store is a moment of pride for the entire Snitch family. Our rapid growth reflects the love and trust of our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate this golden jubilee with Bangalore. The city’s energy and fashion-forward culture make HRBR Layout the perfect location for this milestone store,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder & CEO, Snitch.

To celebrate the occasion, Snitch is offering an exclusive flat 50% off for the first 50 minutes on 28 March 2025.

Started in 2020, Snitch’s product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, bags, perfumes, and sunglasses.

The brand witnessed a 60% revenue spike from September to October 2024, driven by a steady week-over-week increase in the number of stores. With aggressive expansion plans, Snitch aims to reach 100 stores by FY 2026.

