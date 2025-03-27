HUL appoints Rajneet Kohli as Executive Director, Foods

He will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of ex-Britannia CEO and Executive Director Rajneet Kohli as its Executive Director, Foods.

He will take over from Shiva Krishnamurthy, who will move on from his role to pursue an external opportunity, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said in a statement.

Kohli will join the company’s Management Committee with effect from April 7, 2025, it added.

He comes with over 28 years of experience across the consumer goods and retail sectors and has a strong track record of leading for high performance and transformation.

In his last role, Kohli led Britannia as the CEO and Executive Director and was instrumental in strengthening the company’s position in the highly competitive food and bakery segment by driving product innovation, building trusted brands and digital capabilities, the statement said.

Prior to this, he has held leadership roles in companies including Jubilant Foodworks, The Coca-Cola Co. and Asian Paints, it added.