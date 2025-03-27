GIVA opens 1st airport store at Chennai International Airport

Chennai International Airport has developed into a retail hub, featuring brands across categories such as fashion, travel essentials, beauty, lifestyle, toys, books, and accessories

New Delhi: Silver Jewellery brand GIVA has launched its first airport store at Chennai International Airport, Terminal 1 Departures. This expansion, in partnership with Vidvedaa Airports, introduces GIVA’s handcrafted silver jewellery to travellers looking for high-quality products.

Vidvedaa Airports, the authorised master concessionaire for retail outlets at Chennai Domestic and International Airports, has played a key role in expanding the airport’s retail presence. It provides brands with access to high-traffic retail spaces and supports them with store placement, merchandising guidance, and regulatory approvals.

The Indian travel retail market is expanding due to rising passenger numbers and changing consumer preferences. Airports are becoming retail destinations, with increasing demand for jewellery, fashion, and lifestyle products. Chennai and other metro airports have seen significant growth in passenger traffic, creating opportunities for brands to engage with a wider audience.

Vidvedaa is focused on expanding airport retail, ensuring Chennai Airport remains a key shopping destination. The addition of brands like GIVA is part of this effort to enhance the retail experience for travellers.