Ghodawat Retail opens Star Localmart’s 100th store in Karnataka

The company envisions becoming India’s largest rural retail chain by opening 3,000 stores in the next 5 years.

Bengaluru: Ghodawat Retail Pvt. Ltd., the retail arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), has launched the 100th store of Star Localmart in Karnataka, a press release said on Thursday.

Located at Hubballi, this new store is a milestone in the company’s mission to transform the retail landscape across India’s Tier III and IV towns.

“Our approach has been to create digitally integrated, consumer-friendly retail spaces that offer convenience and affordability. We have over 3,000 SKUs, per store, to cater to the everyday needs of our consumers, ensuring a balance between national and regional brands,” said Srinivas Kolluru, Business Head, Ghodawat Retail Pvt. Ltd. 

“As we scale further, our focus remains on optimizing store formats, enhancing customer engagement, and expanding strategically in high-demand markets with limited organized retail presence. We are also deeply grateful to our local brand partners who have placed their trust in us, growing alongside Star Localmart and strengthening the retail ecosystem together,” he further added.

Star Localmart commenced its operations in 2020 by building a chain of neighbourhood grocery stores that are multi-brand outlets offering over 3,000 SKUs in compact 1,000–1,200 sq. ft. format. The Group envisions becoming India’s largest rural retail chain by opening 3,000 stores in the next 5 years.

