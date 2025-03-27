Clinikally opens experience centers in Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana

Clinikally has opened its flagship experience center in Delhi’s Safdarjung Development Area, with additional centers in Ludhiana, Khan Market, and Gurgaon

New Delhi: Clinikally, a digital dermatology platform, has announced the launch of its premium Experience Centers across Delhi-NCR and Ludhiana, a release by the company said on Thursday.

With this expansion, Clinikally moves beyond its digital-first model to offer AI-enabled skin analysis, expert consultations, and curated global skincare and haircare solutions through immersive, state-of-the-art retail spaces.

The new Clinikally Experience Centers (CECs) are designed to bridge the gap between online convenience and in-person expert guidance. Customers can now benefit from advanced AI-driven skin diagnostics, one-on-one consultations with top dermatologists, and access to premium skincare and wellness products.

Clinikally’s mission has always been to redefine dermatological care by blending technology with expert-driven solutions. With the launch of our Experience Centers, we are taking a significant step towards creating an immersive and personalized journey for skincare and wellness enthusiasts,” said Arjun Soin, Founder, Clinikally. “These centers empower customers with cutting-edge AI analysis, expert guidance, and high-performance products, ensuring they make informed skincare and wellness choices.”

Clinikally has opened its flagship experience center in Delhi’s Safdarjung Development Area, with additional centers in Ludhiana, Khan Market, and Gurgaon. These locations offer AI-powered skin analysis using advanced diagnostic tools, allowing customers to make data-driven decisions tailored to their unique skincare needs.

As part of its customer-centric approach, Clinikally provides one-on-one expert consultations to create personalized skincare and wellness plans. Customers can explore and try premium global skincare solutions before purchasing, experience exclusive product launches and workshops, and receive real-time expert recommendations. The centers also serve as interactive hubs, fostering a wellness-focused community through educational events and engagement sessions.

While Clinikally’s digital platform continues to offer seamless shopping and expert-backed solutions, these Experience Centers add a new layer of confidence by providing hyper-personalized recommendations and in-depth dermatological insights.