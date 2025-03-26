Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear collection now available on Myntra

The collection includes a wide variety of products such as trunks, briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra has announced the launch of the Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear collection for men, which was previously only available in the brand’s offline stores.

The collection includes a wide variety of products such as trunks, briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs crafted from premium fabrics like supersoft cotton, modal, microfiber, and moisture-wicking materials.

“We are excited to associate with Tommy Hilfiger to bring their premium innerwear collection to Myntra, offering our customers a unique blend of comfort, style, and sustainability,” said Jayanti Ganguly, VP, Category Management, Myntra. “As the men’s innerwear category continues to grow rapidly on our platform, this launch is a testament to Myntra’s commitment to providing high-quality, fashionable options that cater to the evolving needs of today’s customer.”

The association with Myntra allows Tommy Hilfiger to tap into one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform, while further reinforcing Tommy Hilfiger’s footprint in India, with over 10,000 styles available across menswear, womenswear, watches, wearables, and accessories on Myntra. Additionally, shoppers will be enabled to over 70 styles from Tommy Hilfiger’s underwear catalogue.

‘We are thrilled to take our association with Myntra to new heights with the unique launch of Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear. This collection brings premium-quality innerwear to fashion-conscious consumers in India, redefining everyday essentials with elegance and comfort,” said Nitesh Kanchan, CEO, Arvind Fashions Ltd. Digital.

Founded in 2007, Myntra offers a wide range of over 9700 brands such as MANGO, H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, JACK & JONES, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, MAC, Huda Beauty and Estee Lauder among others. With a wide reach, it services over 95% of the pin codes covering the length and breadth of the country.