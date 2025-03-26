Geetanjali Salon opens flagship store in Ahmedabad

The new Geetanjali Salon, spanning over 6,000 sq. ft. of real estate, features an array of luxury beauty and grooming services

Bengaluru: Premium homegrown salon brand Geetanjali Salon has unveiled its latest flagship store in Ahmedabad, at Sindhu Bhawan, a press release said on Wednesday.

The new outlet, spanning over 6,000 sq. ft. of real estate, features state-of-the-art infrastructure, plush interiors and an array of luxury beauty and grooming services.

Geetanjali Salon was founded in 1989 as a single salon and now it operates over 200 locations across more than 40 Indian cities with over 5000 creative artists and professionals.

“Ahmedabad holds a special place in our journey with Sindhu Bhavan, our signature flagship salon designed to bring the very best of Geetanjali to you. Thank you for 36 incredible years. Here’s to more style, more confidence, and more beautiful moments together,” said Sumit Israni , Managing Director of Geetanjali Salon.