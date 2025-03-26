Gargi by PNGS opens new stores in Aurangabad & Indore

The store in Aurangabad, for instance, is located at Prozone Mall, while the one in Indore is situated at Citadel Mall

Bengaluru: Fashion jewellery brand Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) has launched two new stores in Aurangabad and Indore, taking its total store count to 12, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The store in Aurangabad, for instance, is located at Prozone Mall, while the one in Indore is situated at Citadel Mall. The latest launches are part of Gargi’s larger franchise-driven expansion model that focuses on capturing the growing demand for accessible, high-quality fashion jewellery in tier-2 and 3 cities.

“For us, growth is not just about numbers, but about resonance. When we see women, men, and even children across cities connect with our designs, we know we are doing something right. Aurangabad and Indore are not just new locations; they are new conversations, inspirations, and relationships. That is what truly excites us,” said Aditya Modak, Co-founder of Gargi by PNGS.

Gargi was launched in 2021 by 200-year old PNGS brand under the artificial jewellery segment. Apart from its 12 exclusive outlets, the company also sells through its online platform and operates over 25 shop-in-shops with department store chain Shoppers Stop.

Supported by the legacy of PNGS, a company with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 8,500 crore, Gargi is targeting Rs 100 crore revenue target by March 2025 and crossed a market capitalisation of Rs 1,500 crore.