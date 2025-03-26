Baby & Mom Retail goes global, now live on Walmart across 48 states in the US

To support its expansion, the company has doubled its workforce over the past year, growing from 300 to 600 employees, with plans to exceed 1,000 employees soon

Bengaluru: Baby & Mom Retail Pvt. Ltd., a house of brands in baby care, skincare, pet care, and bedding solutions, has entered the global market by launching on Walmart US, making its products available across 48 states and Washington, D.C., a press release said on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to bring Baby & Mom’s trusted products to families across the United States through Walmart,” said Shish Kharasiya, Founder and CEO of Baby & Mom Retail Pvt. Ltd. “This is just the beginning of our global expansion as we continue to innovate, scale, and make parenting easier for families everywhere.”

In India, Baby & Mom has expanded its reach by partnering with major quick commerce platforms. The company’s products are now available in 70% of Blinkit’s 1,007 stores, Swiggy Instamart’s 705 stores, and Zepto’s 750 dark stores. With a goal to be present in every dark store across India, the company is positioning itself as a leading brand in the evolving quick commerce space.

To support its expansion, the company has doubled its workforce over the past year, growing from 300 to 600 employees, with plans to exceed 1,000 employees soon.

It has also expanded its warehouse infrastructure from 60,000 sq. ft. to 1 lakh sq. ft., with a target of reaching 3 lakh sq. ft. in the coming year. Its strategically located, tech-driven warehouses in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ludhiana ensure faster deliveries, seamless inventory management, and enhanced operational efficiency, enabling the company to scale rapidly both in India and internationally.