American footwear brand Rockport to enter India with Brandman Retail

Its collection will be available across 19,000 pin codes across major e-commerce platforms and Brandman’s official website

Bengaluru: American footwear brand Rockport is set to enter the Indian market, partnering with retail solutions provider Brandman Retail, a press release said on Wednesday.

Its collection will be available across 19,000 pin codes across major e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Men, Myntra, and Brandman’s official website. Through this partnership, Brandman Retail aims to capture 4–5% of the footwear market in the region.

“Rockport’s world-class craftsmanship and innovative footwear perfectly align with our mission to meet the growing demand for high-quality footwear in the region,” said Kashika Malhotra, Head of Business Development, of Brandman Retail. “We are delighted to bring a brand to South Asian consumers, an iconic brand that seamlessly combines performance, comfort, and exceptional design.”

The debut collection is designed to cater to modern consumers seeking a balance of style and practicality, addressing the diverse needs of work, leisure, and travel in South Asia.

Apart from India, this collaboration will also bring Rockport’s premium footwear products to Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives.

Founded in 2021, Brandman Retail specialises in introducing and establishing global footwear, apparel, and accessories brands in India. It represents brands like New Balance, Saucony, Rockport, G/FORE, and On in retail management, licensing, and e-commerce. The company currently operates 12 exclusive stores, 11 New Balance stores, 2 Sneakrz outlets, and a D2C platform.

Rockport was founded in 1971 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, by Saul L. Katz and his son, Bruce R. Katz, offering shoes, boots, flats, high heels, sneakers, and more. In 2023 Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) acquired the brand.