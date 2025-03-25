Salon chain Bodycraft to reach Rs 200 cr in 2 years, open 10 new stores in 2025

The brand is expected to close the FY25 with a revenue of Rs 135 crore, up from Rs 98 crore in FY24

Bengaluru: City-based salon, spa, and skin clinic chain Bodycraft has set its sights on achieving a revenue of Rs 215 crore within the next two years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

The brand is on track to close the current fiscal year (FY 2025) with a revenue of Rs 135 crore, up from Rs 98 crore in the previous year.

“Bodycraft has demonstrated substantial growth in the past year, achieving a remarkable 42% increase in revenue,” said Sahil Gupta, CEO of Bodycraft. “We are growing 30% year-on-year and targeting an overall growth of 60% over the next two years.”

The salon chain is also planning to open 10 new outlets in 2025 across key parts of both South and North India.

“We will begin with Mysore in the first quarter, followed by Bengaluru (Electronic City and Sarjapur), Hyderabad, and Vellore in the second quarter. Up north, we are looking at Lucknow, Kanpur, Dwarka and Noida,” said Gupta.

Founded in 1997 by Manjul Gupta with an initial investment of Rs 10 lakh, Bodycraft started as a single 1,500 sq. ft. salon in Fraser Town, Bengaluru, specialising in advanced skin treatments.

Together with her husband, Dr Sushil Gupta, she pioneered the hybrid model concept in Bengaluru, integrating salon and clinic services under one roof. Over time, the business evolved into a family-run enterprise, with their children, Sahil Gupta and Swati Gupta, joining the leadership team.

Bodycraft’s service offerings expanded when Dr Mikki Singh, a dermatologist and the current CEO’s wife, introduced clinical treatments into the business. Today, it provides a comprehensive range of services, including cosmetology, dermatology, facial aesthetics, body contouring, and regenerative therapy.

With a 28-year legacy, Bodycraft has grown into a salon, spa, and skin clinic chain, operating over 25 outlets across Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Dehradun, and Mumbai. The company boasts a workforce of more than 950 trained professionals, serving over 350,000 customers.

Of its 25 locations, which range from 2,000 to 3,000 sq. ft., 16 operate under the company-owned, company-operated (COCO) model, while the remaining nine follow the franchise-owned, franchise-operated (FOFO) model.

“Moving forward, we plan to maintain a 60:40 ratio, with 60% of our salons under the COCO model and 40% under FOFO, while clinics will continue to be exclusively COCO,” Gupta stated.

The company prefers opening stores on high streets rather than in malls. “High streets offer better visibility, easier accessibility, help us connect directly with our target audience and give us more control over our costs. Malls, on the other hand, often come with higher rental commitments and additional charges, which can increase overhead costs and limit flexibility in operations,” he said.

Bodycraft’s top priorities for this year ahead are growth, consistency, and digital innovation. “Leveraging technology, we will be enhancing customer experience through easier appointment bookings and AI-powered skin assessments, making our services more accessible, convenient, and engaging,” Gupta concluded.