M Baazar onboards Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador

Bengaluru: Value-fashion retailer M Baazar has onboarded Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador, a press release said.

“I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar,” said Singh. “When I went through M Baazar’s exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds-traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities, and perhaps many modern Indian women.

M Baazar was established by Sanjay Saraf to address the growing needs of the Indian families, offering menswear, womenswear, kidswear and accessories.

“We are exhilarated to have Singh join us. We are confident this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, setting new standards for style and being an inspiration for the contemporary generation,” said Saraf, Founder and CMD of M Baazar.

From the launch of its first store in Guwahati in 2009, today the company boasts a network of over 190 stores spanning across eight states including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.