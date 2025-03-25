Chef Sanjeev Kapoor-backed Wonderchef plans to double EBOs by 2026

With Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu emerging as key growth markets, Wonderchef’s expansion strategy will prioritize these regions

Bengaluru: Premium kitchen appliance brand Wonderchef, co-founded by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Ravi Saxena, is planning to double its exclusive brand outlet (EBO) count in the coming financial year, with an emphasis on strengthening its footprint across South India, a press release said on Tuesday.

“Southern India is a pivotal market for Wonderchef. With Bengaluru at its heart, we have witnessed remarkable traction for our smart kitchen appliances and healthy cooking innovations. Expanding our retail footprint here allows us to connect more closely with our customers and bring our innovative solutions right to their doorstep,” said Kapoor.

With Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu emerging as key growth markets, Wonderchef’s expansion strategy will prioritise these regions.

“30% of the brand sales comes from the southern region and as we expand, our goal is to empower home cooks with tools that simplify cooking while delivering exceptional results,” said Saxena.

Recently, the company launched its 30th EBO at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru. The new EBO launch was accompanied by a special event titled ‘Master Hues of Health with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’, where the chef engaged with attendees through a live cooking workshop.

Established in 2009, Wonderchef retails cookware and premium kitchen appliances that enable customers to cook healthy, tasty food with convenience.

With a portfolio of over 600 products, the brand has a strong omnichannel distribution network, reaching more than 80,000 women entrepreneurs and numerous exclusive brand outlets, while also being present in over 22,000 retail stores. The brand has a growing footprint worldwide and is available in about 25 countries across five continents.