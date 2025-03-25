Burger Singh plans to open 200 new stores, focus on tier-2 &3 cities

The expansion plan aligns with India’s shifting consumption trends, where over 50% of middle-class growth now comes from non-metros

Bengaluru: Homegrown fast-food chain Burger Singh is set to expand its footprint across India with plans to open over 200 new outlets in tier-2 and tier-3 markets in the coming years, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The expansion plan aligns with India’s shifting consumption trends, where over 50% of middle-class growth now comes from non-metros.

The brand has already established more than 175 outlets, with 103 stores in non-metro cities, proving the immense potential of these markets. While most QSRs focused on metros, Burger Singh tapped into smaller cities early, building a high-ROI model that now drives 70% of its revenue, with YoY sales doubling.

“We recognised the untapped potential of emerging cities early on and designed a QSR model that thrives in these markets,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Burger Singh. “By staying ahead of shifting consumption trends, optimizing operations, and making franchising more accessible, we’re not just expanding—we’re leading the non-metro QSR revolution in India.”

Burger Singh launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across over 75 Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others.

The chain also established an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London. With the recent pre-series B funding round Burger Singh is now valued at Rs 430 crore.