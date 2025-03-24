UNIQLO launches 1st community skill centre in India

Partners with Plan International to Provide Skill Development for Underprivileged Youth

New Delhi: Global apparel retailer UNIQLO, in collaboration with Plan International, has launched its first Job-Oriented Vocational Training Centre in India, a release by the company said on Monday.

This initiative marks UNIQLO’s first ongoing social contribution activity in the country, aiming to empower underprivileged youth with practical job skills. Funded by a Rs 7 crore donation from Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., UNIQLO’s parent company, the three-year program is designed to provide young job seekers with essential skills for the evolving job market.

The Saksham Centre, located in Dwarka, Delhi, will offer training in General Duty Assistance, Retail Trainee Associate, and Sewing Machine Operation, along with life skills such as Digital and Financial Literacy, Workplace Communication, and Gender Equality and Diversity. The initiative targets individuals between 18 and 29 years old from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with a particular focus on school dropouts, children of migrant workers, and those with limited employment opportunities.

“Inspired by our LifeWear philosophy, we aim to create a lasting, positive impact on young people’s lives. This project reaffirms our long-term commitment to India and the local community,” said Kenji Inoue, CFO & COO of UNIQLO India.

Through the PEACE FOR ALL initiative, where profits from charity T-shirts fund social projects, UNIQLO aims to equip 2,700 youths with technical and workplace skills by December 2027. Additionally, UNIQLO is exploring internship opportunities for participants at its stores and facilities, providing them with hands-on industry experience.

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director of Plan International (India Chapter), stated, “This initiative will help young people gain market-relevant skills and secure sustainable livelihoods. We are grateful to UNIQLO for making this vision a reality.” UNIQLO employees will also contribute by mentoring and training participants, reinforcing their commitment to community engagement and youth development.

With over 2,500 stores globally, UNIQLO offers accessible fashion while contributing to social development.