Reliance Retail launches 51st Gap store in India

The new Gap store is located in Surat, at Avadh Kontina, VIP Road

Bengaluru: Californian clothing and accessories retail chain Gap has opened its 51st store in India, a press release said on Monday. The new outlet is located in Surat, at Avadh Kontina, VIP Road.

The Reliance Retail-operated brand launched its 50th store in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium Mall, in January this year.

The latest store offers a wide range of modern essentials, including denim, khakis, and logo products for the entire family. Additionally, the store features an tech-enabled shopping experience with the endless aisle feature, allowing customers to browse and shop an expanded product selection.

Gap opened its first full-fledged store in India at Infiniti Mall, Mumbai in February 2023, following the establishment of more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops in 2022.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of 19,102 stores and has registered customer base of over 338 million.

Gap Inc. was founded in 1969 by Donald Fisher and Doris F Fisher. It merchandises apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children through its retail stores, franchised stores, and e-commerce portals. The company operates four primary divisions: Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta.