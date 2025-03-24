RAI retail business survey reports 4% growth in February 2025

The findings highlight steady adjustments in the sector, with notable gains in food & grocery, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and consumer durables.

New Delhi: The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has released its 59th Retail Business Survey, reporting a 4% year-on-year growth in retail sales for February 2025 compared to February 2024.

“Retail performance in India shows a modest 4% year-on-year gain for February 2025. Categories such as food and grocery, QSR, and consumer durables have reported specific upticks. Retailers are increasingly focused on protecting margins, with improved stock management becoming a clear priority. In the context of global tariff shifts and economic uncertainty, the sector is showing signs of steady adjustment rather than rapid expansion,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI.

North India led growth at 5%, followed by West India (4%), South India (3%), and East India (2%).

Food & grocery recorded the highest growth at 11%, while consumer durables and QSR segments each grew by 5%.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) serves as the unified voice of Indian retailers, working to foster the growth of modern retail. It collaborates with stakeholders and government bodies to support employment, retail investments, consumer choice, and industry competitiveness across the country.