India’s traditional beverage Goli Soda sees strong demand in US, Europe, Gulf

Under a strategic partnership with Fair Exports, India has ensured steady deliveries of Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda

New Delhi: India’s traditional beverage Goli Soda is witnessing strong consumer response in key international markets, including the US, UK, Europe, and the Gulf, driven by strategic expansion and innovative reinvention, an official statement said on Sunday.

Under a strategic partnership with Fair Exports, India has ensured steady deliveries of Goli Soda, rebranded as Goli Pop Soda, to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region, the commerce ministry’s arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said.

“This iconic beverage, once a household staple, is making a remarkable comeback on the global stage, driven by its innovative reinvention and strategic international expansion,” it said, adding the product has already made strong inroads in global markets, with successful trial shipments to the USA, UK, Europe, and Gulf countries.

The revival of this beverage, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to promote and export authentic, homegrown food and beverage products in the global markets, it said.

“What sets Goli Pop Soda apart is its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This rebranding has captivated international markets, positioning the drink as an exciting and trendy product,” it said.

It added that the demand for the product in the global market proves that homegrown Indian flavours can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for domestic exports.