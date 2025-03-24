How Nasher Miles is bringing colour to Indian travel gear market

The company is now targeting to expand it reach through general trade and quick commerce expansion

Founded in 2017 by Lokesh Daga, Abhishek Daga, and Shruti Kedia Daga, Nasher Miles has quickly emerged as a leading brand in the Indian travel gear market. With funding support from Shark Tank Angels, the company has gained recognition for its stylish and functional luggage, catering to modern travellers who seek both aesthetics and practicality.

What sets Nasher Miles apart from other travel gear brands is its strong focus on design, variety, and value for money. Unlike conventional suitcase brands that lean towards neutral tones, Nasher Miles embraces bold, vibrant colours that make their products instantly recognizable.

Among its diverse product range, the Paris collection has stood out as the highest-selling series, reflecting consumer preference for trendy, durable, and affordable luggage.

The company closed the fiscal year (FY) 2024 with Rs 100 crore in total sales. With a solid foundation and a strong market presence, Nasher Miles has outlined ambitious goals for FY 2024-25. The brand plans to expand its distribution network by launching into the general trade channel, making its products more widely available across offline retail outlets.

Additionally, it is set to enter the quick commerce space, partnering with leading platforms to provide customers with faster access to their products. The company has already launched on Zepto in November 2024.

“We are aspiring to change how India is travelling. We want to elevate the fashion quotient of Indian travellers via our colorful and vibrant bags. We want our customers to look different, stand apart when they travel with Nasher Miles lugagge,” said the co-founders.

The retailer leverages cutting-edge technology and digital platforms to drive its business forward. The brand works with a range of industry-leading enablers, including Shopify, Adyogi, Aramex, Shiprocket, and Delhivery.