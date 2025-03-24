Chinese Wok introduces 1st immersive AR dining experience

Blending Innovation with Entertainment to Transform the Customer Journey

New Delhi: QSR chain Chinese Wok has launched an interactive Augmented Reality (AR) dining experience across its outlets, redefining customer engagement, a release by the company said on Monday.

With this cutting-edge initiative, customers can simply scan a QR code placed on tables, takeaway bags, or delivery packaging to unlock an exciting digital experience. A lively CGI Chinese Wok chef appears on their screens, showcasing high-energy stunts—flipping woks, tossing noodles, and plating signature Desi-Chinese dishes in an engaging, interactive format.

“At Chinese Wok, we constantly push the boundaries of innovation while staying true to our vibrant and youthful brand identity. With this immersive AR experience, we are transforming the way customers interact with our brand—merging entertainment with functionality. This initiative not only enhances the dining experience but also resonates with today’s tech-savvy, digitally connected audience. It’s an exciting step forward in making every visit to Chinese Wok truly unforgettable,” said Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, Founder and Director of Lenexis Foodworks.

Customers can further elevate their dining experience by sharing their AR interactions on Instagram Stories, tagging @chinesewokin, and earning exclusive gift vouchers as a reward for participating. This interactive approach aligns with the brand’s focus on community engagement and digital-first experiences.

Chinese Wok, known for its bold Desi-Chinese flavours and quality offerings, currently operates 225+ locations across 35+ cities. The brand has recently forayed into East India and plans to open 25+ outlets in the region over the next year. As part of its larger expansion roadmap, 100 new restaurants are set to open across 20 cities by FY25.

To amplify the launch, Chinese Wok has strategically partnered with influencers to generate buzz across digital platforms, ensuring a wider reach for its innovative AR experience.