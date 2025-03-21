Fashion brand Mashroo opens new stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad

This expansion brings Mashroo’s total store count to nine across India

Bengaluru: Modern modest wear brand Mashroo doubles down on its offline expansion journey with four new stores in Mumbai, and one in Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Friday. This expansion brings Mashroo’s total store count to nine across India.

The new stores are located at Mohammad Ali Road, Jogeshwari Vaishali Nagar (Mashroo Man), Jogeshwari Vaishali Nagar (Mashroo Woman), Mira Road in Mumbai and in Hyderabad Abids. These new additions to a portfolio of existing Mashroo stores in Byculla & Jogeshwari SV Road In Mumbai, Commercial street in Bangalore, and Tolichowki in Hyderabad.

“Mashroo’s recent expansion demonstrates the rising need and inclination for modern, culturally inspired clothing, and we have long been at the forefront of reinventing modest fashion in India. We take pride in delivering consumers a seamless marriage of elegance and everyday wear by fusing tradition with current aesthetics,” said Junaid khan, Co-Founder & Chief of Designs, Mashroo.

Along with a strong presence in India, the brand is also loved globally, with a footprint in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and Zimbabwe along with distribution in over 30 countries worldwide.