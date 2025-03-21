Register Now
AceVector Ltd. appoints Anil Kumar as Group Company Secretary

Anil Kumar, Group Company Secretary, AceVector
He will oversee all corporate secretarial matters and compliances throughout the Acevector group companies, including Snapdeal, Unicommerce eSolutions, Shipway Technology, and Stellaro Brands

Bengaluru: AceVector Ltd., the holding company that operates the e-commerce platform Snapdeal, along with Unicommerce and Stellaro Brands, has appointed Anil Kumar as Group Company Secretary, a press release said.

He will oversee all corporate secretarial matters and compliances throughout the Acevector group companies, including Snapdeal, Unicommerce eSolutions, Shipway Technology, and Stellaro Brands.

Kumar brings over 15 plus years of experience in corporate governance, legal and secretarial compliance, and related fields. 

His responsibilities will include overseeing statutory and regulatory requirements, managing compliance with SEBI Laws, liaising with regulatory bodies, providing advice on corporate governance matters, and organising board and general meetings.

“I am pleased to assume the role of Group Company Secretary at Acevector. My primary focus is to provide guidance and support to the board and management on all regulatory matters while promoting organisational transparency and governance. I look forward to collaborating with the team to achieve our shared strategic goals,” said Kumar.

Before joining AceVector Ltd, Kumar served as the Head of Legal, Company Secretary, and Compliance Officer at Ethos Ltd., a retail chain of luxury Swiss watches. 

