McDonald’s partners with T’gana govt to set up Global Office in Hyderabad with 2,000 employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced a major partnership with global fast-food chain McDonald’s, which will set up its Global Office in Hyderabad.

The Global Office is being planned with an initial headcount of 2,000 employees, a release from the CMO said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski closed a major partnership spanning several areas, including McDonald’s investing in the Global Capability Centre (GCC), it said.

“In a meeting with McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski, who was accompanied by Skye Anderson, President Global Business Services, Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact officer and Deshant Kaila, Head, GBS India, the two sides reached a final agreement,” the release said.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed delight that McDonald’s Global Office in India was going to be located in Hyderabad, after he personally ensured the state gave the best offering to the multinational to ensure a positive outcome in the backdrop of stiff competition from several other Indian states, and cities, it said.

According to the release, Kempczinski explained that Hyderabad was selected over other competing cities like Bengaluru because of the high quality talent, better infrastructure, and superior quality of living.

Revanth Reddy further reinforced to the delegation the skilling initiatives of the state government in the last 15 months and encouraged McDonald’s to benefit from the Young India Skills University in getting trained employees not just for its Global Office, but also for its restaurant operations throughout the country, it said.

The Telangana CM offered to source the entire agriculture produce required by McDonald’s from the local farming community, which would also give a big boost to the agricultural economy of the state and augment farmers’ incomes.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary IT Jayesh Ranjan were among the officials present at the meeting.