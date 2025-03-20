Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open 60 new showrooms in 2025

In April 2025, the group is set to inaugurate five new showrooms, marking its expansion into the Middle East, UK, and Canada

Bengaluru: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, world’s sixth largest jeweler, is set to launch 60 new showrooms by 2025 to further strengthen its presence worldwide, a press release said on Thursday.

In March, the retailer will open 12 new showrooms in India, located at Panvel in Mumbai, Sinhagad Road in Pune, Brahmapur and Soubhagya Nagar in Odisha; Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Hospet, Nagarbhavi and Chitradurga in Karnataka; Nandyal, Amalapuram, Machilipatanam in Andhra Pradesh, Varanasi in UP.

Malabar Group has invested Rs 600 crores in this expansion phase and hired 406 employees in various roles this financial year.

In April 2025, the group is set to inaugurate five new showrooms, marking its expansion into the Middle East, UK, and Canada.

“Our expansion plan is aligned with our broader vision of extending our global footprint and offering quality-focused, transparent retail practices coupled with a world-class shopping experience to more people across the world. As we continue to grow and enter new markets, each showroom opening represents a step closer to realizing our vision of becoming the world’s number one jewellery and luxury brand,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

Beyond India, Malabar Group’s global presence spans across the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. As of now, the company operates 380 showrooms spread across these countries.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds operates 11 state-of-the-art factories across India and 5 international units. The company employs over 25,000 professionals from 26 countries.