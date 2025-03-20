India’s first-ever LEGO certified store set to open in Gurugram

Set to be the largest LEGO certified store in South Asia at over 4,500 sq. ft., the new retail destination will feature immersive digital and physical experiences

Bengaluru: Danish toy production company The LEGO Group is set to open its first-ever LEGO certified store in India at the Ambience Mall, Gurugram in May 2025, in collaboration with the Ample Group, a press release said on Thursday.

“We have seen both children and adults embrace the creativity, learning and joy that LEGO bricks bring and we are deeply grateful for the love and support, said Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager of LEGO India. “As we take the next step in our journey in India, our first LEGO certified store will embody the joy, creativity and universal appeal of LEGO building.”

Set to be the largest LEGO certified store in South Asia at over 4,500 sq. ft., the new retail destination will feature immersive digital and physical experiences, including a one-of-a-kind 3D model and LEGO mosaics inspired by local icons and landmarks.

Established in 1996, Ample Group is a leading name in retail development and brand partnerships in India, dedicated to bringing global brands closer to Indian consumers. With a network of over 100 stores nationwide, the company has built long-lasting partnerships with brands like Apple, Bose, Under Armour, ASICS, and more.

“At Ample, we believe that customer experiences are at the core of everything we do. Over the years, we have had the honour of bringing some of the world’s most iconic brands closer to Indian consumers. With the iconic LEGO brand, we’re excited to be part of a journey that nurtures happiness, learning, and fun for families across India,” said Rajesh Narang, Founder & CEO at the Ample Group.

The new store will boast the largest-ever range of LEGO sets in the country, including exclusive launches debuting for the first time. Additionally, interactive building stations and creativity corners provide endless hours of hands-on LEGO play, making the stores a hub of fun and engagement for all ages.

“Bringing the very first LEGO certified store to Gurugam and the Delhi NCR in India marks a thrilling milestone in the LEGO Group’s history. We are excited to inspire both the young and young at heart, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to the children of India as we continue our mission to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow,” said Cedric Roose, LEGO Group’s General Manager of India and Emerging Asia.

The first store will be followed soon by another at Brigade Orion Mall, Bengaluru with plans to expand further to more Indian cities.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words ‘leg godt’, which mean ‘play well’. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.